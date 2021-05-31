Local Heat Wave On Memorial Day

Sonora, CA — Fire risk is high, and California Public Health officials are warning people to stay hydrated.

We reported earlier that there is currently an Excessive Heat Warning issued for the Mother Lode, per the National Weather Service. Over nine million people in northern and central California are under either a heat advisory or excessive heat warning.

Temperatures are expected to push near triple digits in the lower Sierra foothills today and continuing through Wednesday. Make sure to find some shade and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion. Higher elevation areas like Pinecrest are expecting temps in the mid to upper eighties, and Arnold is expected to hit 90.

California’s independent power grid operator states it does not anticipate any energy supply outages related to the heat-wave. However, officials say they will monitor the grid closely.