California’s Memorial Day Proclamation

Sacramento, CA — Flags are being flown at half-staff at all state buildings and grounds today in recognition of Memorial Day.

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an official Memorial Day state proclamation.

It is transcribed below:

“On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to those fallen heroes who gave their lives while defending our Constitution and our freedoms. In enduring respect and gratitude for their sacrifice, we hold in our hearts those who fought to preserve our way of life, never to see their loved ones again. Every year, Californians uphold the solemn tradition that began as Decoration Day in 1868, in memory of those lost during the Civil War. In 1971, Congress established Memorial Day as a national day of remembrance of all Americans who have perished in our nation’s wars.

Today, we honor them. We hold dear those interred in our three state cemeteries, nine national cemeteries, and all of the local cemeteries throughout California, as well as those who have come home in spirit if not in body. They are forever etched into the hearts and minds of their loved ones and fellow citizens of a grateful nation, with some of their names gracing monuments in Washington, D.C., state capitals and our town squares. In memory of the fallen,

I have ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds throughout California. In addition, I ask you to join me by participating in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day, a shared moment of silence to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”