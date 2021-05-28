Visit Tuolumne County Launches ‘Trail Heads’ Program

Sonora, CA–Visit Tuolumne County launched a new program for residents and visitors that will help outdoor enthusiasts enjoy Mother Nature. This is intended to act as a resource for a variety of activities such as hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The program includes a downloadable map of the top 12 trails in Tuolumne County, a website with an interactive map of trails, and the ability for hikers to earn badges as they complete trails. Lisa Mayo the President and CEO of Visit Tuolumne County explained this new program.

“The Trail Heads program brings in a stronger sense of community and inspires repeat visits as there are so many beautiful trails to explore in Tuolumne County. The program also provides an opportunity to promote responsible recreation as it reminds visitors to stay on trails, be safe, respect the wildlife and leave no trace.”

The program covers a lot of popular locations including Yosemite National Park, Stanislaus National Forest, Columbia, Jamestown, and more. More details about the program can be found here here