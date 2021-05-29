Sunny
Focus On Recreation And Library Programs

By B.J. Hansen
Eric Aitken

Eric Aitken

Sonora, CA — Library and recreation programs are gradually reopening in Tuolumne County after being disrupted by COVID-19.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the county’s Recreation and Library Manager, Eric Aitken. He’ll preview what is being planned this summer in relation to recreation programs, and give an update on operations and offerings at the local libraries. He will also give an update on things like Standard Park, the pools and the youth centers.

