Fires Continue Burning Near Mormon Bar And Oakdale

Live Oak Fire View Photos

Mormon Bar, CA — The Live Oak Fire in Mariposa County is now 200 acres and five percent contained. It is near Live Oak Road and Yaqui Gulch Road, west of Mormon Bar. There are no evacuation orders, but an evacuation advisory notice has been issued for all of Live Oak Road, parts of Highway 140 and a part of Yaqui Gulch Road. Residents in those areas should be prepared for the potential to evacuate.

Also, last night a fire ignited northeast of Woodward Reservoir in the Oakdale area. It is 225 acres and 15-percent contained. The fire is at the intersection of East Sonora Road and 28 Mile Road. No evacuations have been called for at this time and crews will be working to fully extinguish the incident throughout today.