Vaccine Lotto Announced

Sacramento, CA–While touting positive numbers in regards to COVID-19, including low positivity rates, low case counts, and high vaccination rates compared to the rest of the country, Gavin Newsom announced a “Vax for the Win” lotto to incentivize people to receive the shot.

California would be the sixth state offering cash prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated. Ten people will win 1.5 million each, and 30 winners will get $50,000. Residents of California ages 12 and older who have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into the lottery. The winners of the million-dollar jackpot and the fifty thousand dollar prizes will be chosen on June 15th. In addition to the cash prize, 50 dollar gift cards are also being given to the first two million Californians who complete their COVID-19 vaccination. Gavin Newsom said “It’s our biggest thank you yet to Californians who have received their COVID-19 vaccine” More information about this can be found on the official website here.