Calaveras County Road To Be Closed Several Months

Paloma, CA – A Calaveras County roadway will be shut down forcing travelers and residents in the area to use alternative routes for several months.

Repairs to Gwin Mine Road in the Paloma area will begin again on Tuesday, June 1st, and run until Sept. 16th. County public works officials relay that crews will be “shoring up mechanically stabilized earth embankments” at various locations along the roadway. This follows culvert replacement work in the fall of last year that due to environmental permit restrictions were suspended for the rainy season on November 1st.

Travelers will need to find an alternative route as through traffic is prohibited. Public works provided these alternate routes for residents along the roadway:

Residents may access properties from the North via Middle Bar Road

*Poorman Gulch Road must be accessed via Middle Bar Road.

Residents may access properties from the South via Paloma and Gwin Mine Road

Residents are asked to use caution and slow down when driving through cone zones with personnel and equipment present. Questions regarding the project are asked to contact Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401.