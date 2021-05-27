Memorial Day Weekend Events In The Mother Lode

Douglas Flat Schoolhouse View Photo

In Murphys event organizers promise a Big Community Rummage Sale Saturday beginning at 7am at the Douglas Flat Community Center. There will be a color guard flag raising, live music, a life-size 49er diorama, raffles, silent auction, horseshoes, croquet, maypole dance and the first-ever Miss Douglas Flat will be crowned for having the best 1800s costume. The event is also a meet-and-greet fundraiser for the preservation of the location the 1854 Douglas Flat School House and Community Center. A map of the event with more details is in the event listing here.

There are a number of yard sales events listed in our Classifieds this weekend. Harvest Ministries is hosting its annual Springfest Flea Market at Tuolumne’s Westside Memorial Park. The three-day event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm each day. Also in the area is a yard sale on Carter Street in Tuolumne with kitchenware, automotive and garden tools and other things. There are public lien sales at Gold Mine Storage off Tuolumne Road on Eagle Ridge Drive. There are multi-family sales off Shaws Flat Road with furniture, tools, clothes and other things. In Angels Camp there is another multi-family sale with gardening, fishing, tools, vintage and other items. View all the details in our Garage, Estate and Yard Sale Classifies section here.

If you made your reservations, enjoy the Sonora Elks Lodge Steak & Shrimp Dinner this Friday, as detailed in our events calendar.

The Mother Lode Car Show & Swap Meet is from Saturday at 7am to Sunday at 5pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The event is open to all 1978 and older cars, hot rods, rat rods, jalopies, customs, classics, and pick-up trucks. Attendees can browse and vote for their favorite cars, enjoy food at a variety of vendors on-site, and rock out to classic 50s, 60s, 70s music. The event is family-friendly with children 12 and under free and general admission for all others $10, purchase tickets here.

Saturday is the Craft/Vendor Fair to Benefit AMA Youth Sports at the Native Sons Hall in Murphys. There will be over 20 vendors with a variety of goods and a 50/50 raffle, more details in their event listing here.

On Sunday at Carter’s Cemetery in Tuolumne, the original Memorial Day, a ceremony will be conducted by the Tuolumne VFW Post 4748. Summerville High School Choir will perform during the event and refreshments will be provided afterward as detailed here. A second Memorial Day Ceremony at the Twain Harte Arch will take place at 11:30am on Monday. The Summerville High School Choir will perform and the Vietnam Veterans of America helps with Honors.