Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Losing West Point Substation

West Point, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was forced to close its long-standing substation in the town of West Point.

The sheriff’s office reports that the owner needed to utilize the space for other reasons, so officials had to vacate the building. A suitable replacement is being sought, and the sheriff’s office is hoping tolocate a spot soon, possibly in nearby Railroad Road Flat.

The office says finding a new location is a top priority, as substations play a vital role in facilitating a positive relationship between deputies, sheriff volunteers and citizens. The sheriff’s office is working with community leaders in hopes of finding the right location, and anyone with suggestions can contact Sgt. Greg Stark at 209-754-6783.

Additional substations are in Arnold, Burson, Copperopolis and Valley Springs.