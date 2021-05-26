CAL FIRE Releases Fire Perimeter Database For 2020

Fire Hazard Map View Photo

Sacramento, CA– For the 21st year in a row, CAL FIRE and Resource Assessment Program have collected and made available to the public the spatial records of the perimeter of wildfires and prescribed fire in California. This data contains 500 fires and covers over 97 percent of the acres burned in 2020.

The data is used for a variety of reasons by many groups such as fire and habitat managers, academia, homeowners, media, insurance companies, and power supply companies. Additionally CAL FIRE uses the information for the following reasons, as input in fire effects analysis, analysis of drivers of fire occurrence, evaluation of fuel treatment effectiveness, and estimating spatially explicit burn probability for use in hazard assessment updates to CAL FIRE fuel data layers for spread prediction and risk assessment.

This data is compiled and released every year as a joint effort of CAL FIRE, United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and the National Park Service. The data can be found here.