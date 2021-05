CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — For the second time this morning, officials have quickly contained a vegetation fire at Camp Hope off of Stockton Road.

The latest incident was about a quarter acre in size. Officials are scene mopping up the blaze at the homeless camp. It is not immediately clear how it ignited.

We reported earlier that there was also a small fire at Camp Hope during the seven o’clock hour this morning.