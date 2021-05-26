Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss CAO Position

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Calaveras County has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday.

The only item on the agenda is to break into closed session to discuss filling the open County Administrative Officer position. We reported on March 17 that Albert Alt tendered his resignation, effective June 2. He has been using existing leave over the past few months and has not been in the office.

Deputy CAO Christa Von Latta has been serving as Interim CAO in Alt’s absence.

The special meeting starts at 9am. If any action would be taken, an announcement would come immediately after the closed session.