Update: Crash At Highway 108 And Mono Way Intersection

Update at 9:55am: The accident has been cleared and traffic is again moving freely.

Original story posted at 9:20am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles have collided at the intersection of the lower Highway 108 off-ramp and Mono Way.

The accident is near the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep dealership. Two tow trucks have been requested to respond, as well as an ambulance.

The crash occurred at 9:06am and is impacting traffic in that area. Be prepared for activity.