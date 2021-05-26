Major Grant Touted To ‘Transform Twain Harte’

Twain Harte, CA – A new grant will help Twain Harte turn stormwater into a resource, say community leaders.

The $3.75 million in funding was awarded to the Twain Harte Community Services District through the State Water Resources Control Board’s Stormwater Grant Program. It will be used to construct the Twain Harte Community Stormwater Enhancement Project.

The district called it an “amazing win” for the community in a press release. Also, noting that it “will enhance water quality in our creek and lake, rehabilitate our failing storm drain system, improve water supply reliability, reduce erosion, create fire-safe landscapes and provide fun, interactive education that will empower residents to do the same on their properties.”

The project incorporates simple, innovative stormwater improvements throughout the community, and turns “stormwater into a resource,” advised district officials. They added that coupled with outdoor education labs in Twain Harte Meadows Park makes the “community a model and learning center for other communities.”

The district provided this list of project improvements through four main subprojects shown in the graphic and outlined here:

County Storm Drain Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of deteriorated storm drain from the shopping center to the park, eliminating the risk of dangerous sinkholes, improving water quality, and reducing sedimentation in the creek.

New sidewalk and gutters along the east side of Joaquin Gully through downtown to provide better stormwater flows and pedestrian access.

Twain Harte School Stormwater Capture

A large tank to capture and clean stormwater from the storm drain, providing water for their field, reducing the need for treated water supply, and reducing creek flows in storms.

Several smaller tanks to capture rainwater off building roofs to be used for landscaping, reducing the need for treated water supply.

Twain Harte CSD Office Stormwater Enhancements

Removal of paved parking area and installation of a larger permeable parking area to support parking for the fire facility, reducing existing flooding issues.

Bioswales to slow stormwater and filter/clean it before it flows downtown and into the creek.

Rain tanks to capture rainwater off building roofs to water landscaping and keep area hydrated and more fire safe.

Twain Harte Meadows Park

Constructs more than half of the Twain Harte Meadows Park – everything except large outdoor pavilion, bathrooms and parking lot.

Recreation and educational demonstration site for a variety of stormwater re-use techniques, including hands-on outdoor learning labs in Meadows Park.

The project is a collaborative effort between Twain Harte CSD, Tuolumne County, Twain Harte School, Tuolumne Stanislaus Integrated Regional Water Management Authority, and Tuolumne County Resources Conservation District. The grant agreement is expected to be finalized in the fall and then get underway.