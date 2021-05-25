Sunny
82.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Apartment Car Fires Under Investigation

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Quail Hollow Car Fire

Quail Hollow Car Fire

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA–On early Sunday morning(May 23rd)at 12:30 am, firefighters from TCFD, CAL FIRE TCU, and Sonora Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire at Quail Hollow Apartments on Chukar Circle. Once fire crews arrived, four vehicles were ablaze with a 5th vehicle threatened. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to the fifth vehicle or into the occupied apartment buildings.

One resident had minor injuries trying to escape the flames, that person was evaluated inside a Tuolumne County Ambulance and decided not to go to the hospital. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Tuolumne County Fire Investigators but no further information could be given due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 