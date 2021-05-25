PG&E To Train For Upcoming PSPS Outages

PG&E Helicopter Inspects Power Lines View Photo

Sonora, CA — Helicopters will be flying over Tuolumne County throughout Thursday and Friday.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland says the company will be conducting a training exercise in preparation of future Public Safety Planned Shutoffs (PSPS). The exercise is scheduled for both days between 8am-2pm. The route includes Sonora, Crystal Falls, Cedar Ridge, Sugar Pine and Twain Harte. They will also be flying over the Stanislaus National Forest.

In addition, there will be training done by crews on the ground.