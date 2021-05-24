Road Closure Near Paloma

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA–From the start of June through September 16th, 2021 Public Works contractors will begin reparing sections of Gwin Mine Road in the area near Paloma. The crews will be shoring up mechanically established earth embankments at various locations along Gwin Mine Road. This work follows a culvert replacement project that was conducted in the fall of 2020. Due to environmental permit restrictions, the project was suspended for the rainy season of November 1st, 202. Alternate routes will be available during construction.

Residents may access properties from the North via Middle Bar Road, Poormach Gulch road must be accessed via Middle Bar road. Residents may access properties from the South via Paloma and Gwin Mine Road. Calaveras County Public Works says they “Appreciate the cooperation of residents and will do everything they can to complete the project on schedule.”