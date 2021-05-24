Burning Exercise Planned In New Hogan Area Today

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Rancho Calaveras, CA — CAL Fire reports that smoke and dust might be visible in the area of Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road in the Rancho Calaveras community.

Numerous resources will be on the scene as part of a torch training exercise. The project area encompasses around six acres of brush and grassland. The training will run today from 9:30am-5pm. There will be three engines, a fuels crew, two baseline hand crews and a heavy fire equipment operator.

The Terra Torch equipment being utilized can remove fuels, increase fire lines, widen fire breaks and establish backfires.