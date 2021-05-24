Sunny
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Burning Exercise Planned In New Hogan Area Today

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire Logo

CAL Fire Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Rancho Calaveras, CA — CAL Fire reports that smoke and dust might be visible in the area of Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road in the Rancho Calaveras community.

Numerous resources will be on the scene as part of a torch training exercise. The project area encompasses around six acres of brush and grassland. The training will run today from 9:30am-5pm.  There will be three engines, a fuels crew, two baseline hand crews and a heavy fire equipment operator.

The Terra Torch equipment being utilized can remove fuels, increase fire lines, widen fire breaks and establish backfires.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 