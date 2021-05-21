Columbia Woman Arrested For DUI Injury HWY 49 Crash

Sonora, CA – A crash last night on Highway 49 in Sonora resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman for drunk driving.

The collision happened around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday near Old Sonora Columbia Road. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado reports that 37-year-old Andrea Marshall along with her passenger 31-year-old Anthony Reibin of Sonora were heading northbound on the highway in her 2005 Kia Sportage. He added that Marshall allowed the SUV to drift off the roadway where it smacked into a tree.

Marshall and Reibin suffered major injuries and were taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. Investigators determined that Marshall was driving under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested at the hospital after being treated. She was then transported to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked for felony DUI. Her bail was set at $25,000. Machado did not have any details on the passenger’s injuries or an update on his condition.