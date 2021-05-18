Sunny
TCSO Releases Names Of God’s Bath Drowning Victims

By B.J. Hansen
God's Bath swimming pool near the Clavey River in Tuolumne

Tuolumne County, CA — New information has been released about the drowning deaths of two men at God’s Bath in Tuolumne County.

The victims are 20-year-old Benedict Rozario of Pittsburg, California, and 25-year-old Rinoel Villena of Daly City. They were part of a larger group that was visiting the popular destination.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Deputy Nicco Sandelin, states, “Mr. Villena, Mr. Rozario, and a third person jumped into the water. Due to the swift-moving current and whirlpool, Mr. Villena and Mr. Rozario were overtaken and unable to surface. The third person was luckily able to get free from the current and surface downstream.”

He adds, “We are saddened by this tragic event and our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Villena and Mr. Rozario.”

