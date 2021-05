Columbia, CA — There will be traffic delays on Sawmill Flat Road between Parrots Ferry Road and the entrance to Columbia College over the next two weeks.

A county roadway fuel reduction project is getting underway this morning. Alley Tree and Landscape was hired to do the work. There will be one-way traffic control during the work week, over the next two weeks, between 7am-2:30pm. Travel with caution in the area.