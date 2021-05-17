Mask Mandate To Remain In California

Sacramento, CA–Mask requirements might be changing elsewhere in the country but in California, the mask mandate will stay in place until June 15th. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly explains

“This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic.”

This is in response to other states lifting mask requirements after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s safe for people that have been vaccinated to skip face coverings and social distancing in most scenarios. The CDC made a similar announcement but adding that people should still wear masks in locations such as airplanes, busses, hospitals, and prisons.

California’s positivity rate for Covid-19 has fallen below 1% and more than 34.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered as the state goes forward to fully reopening the economy.