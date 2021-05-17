Sunny
Postponed Tax Day Arrives

By B.J. Hansen
US Capitol

Sonora, CA — Today is the deadline to file state and federal income taxes.

Typically the deadline is April 15, but the IRS and the State of California both decided to delay the deadline by one month. Since May 15 fell on a Saturday, the deadline is extended to today. Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances after today.

Those filing taxes via mail must have the documents postmarked by today.

The IRS does allow individuals to request an extension by filling out at 4868 form. For more information on this, and other tax-related issues, click here.

