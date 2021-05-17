Bradford Closure And Marijuana Dispensary Agreements

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on the final readings of revised development agreements with local marijuana dispensaries, Hazy Bulldog Farms and the Bract House.

The new agreements would require that the dispensaries pay a monthly fee of $12,500 to the city, or 7.5-percent of gross receipts, whichever is higher. The previous fee was $10,000 per month, or 5-percent of receipts.

The council will also vote on closing Bradford Street in the downtown area during the Sonora Chamber of Commerce’s Second Saturday Art Night events occurring on the second Saturday of the month through at least December. The organization is also requesting that the city allow beer and wine to be served at the location. Tonight’s meeting starts at 5pm via the online platform, Zoom. Click here to view the entire agenda and how to take part in the meeting.