TUD Board President Responds To TuCare’s Criticism

Sonora, CA — TuCare Executive Director Melinda Fleming recently wrote a myMotherLode.com blog critical of recent TUD Board actions, and Board President Barbara Balen is responding to the concerns.

Fleming was critical of statements made by three board members, Balen, Lisa Murphy and Ron Ringen, in relation to water supply, and voiced displeasure about the dismissal of General Manager Ed Pattsion. Fleming also argued that if TUD considers suspending new water hookups, it would have a detrimental impact on the economy and housing. You can read Fleming’s blog here. TuCare is the acronym for Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and the Environment. It is backed by many local agriculture, timber industry and business leaders.

Balen writes about the concerns brought up in a new blog authored in response. She also compliments TuCare’s championing the “wise use of public lands for multiple benefits” and says she hopes the organization will back TUD’s “united” effort to acquire senior water rights, which she calls the “opportunity of a century.” Balen’s blog can be found here.