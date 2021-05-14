Acadia Moes Wins The 2021 Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant

Acadia Moes - Miss Calaveras View Photos

The new 2021 Miss Calaveras was crowned last night during the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant, which was held at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.

Acadia Moes was also Friday morning’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Moes is sixteen years old and lives in Angels Camp. She is a senior at Libertas Academy. Moes won a $5,000 Scholarship.

In addition to the Scholarship, Moes received a tiara and sash and won the Community Services Award, which includes a $500 Scholarship.

First Runner-Up is Emma Darmsted, a sixteen year old junior at Calaveras High School. She lives in Valley Springs. In addition to the $2,000 Scholarship, she also won the Miss Photogenic Award ($100 Scholarship) and the Most Talented Award ($100 Scholarship).

Second Runner-Up is Taylor Wilden, an eighteen year old senior class valedictorian at Calaveras High School. Wilden won a $1,000 Scholarship.

All three ladies will make numerous appearances at all of the major events taking place at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds over the next three days and they will represent Calaveras County at larger events over the next year.

Eight ladies competed last night. Areas of competition included an interview with the judges, which was 25% of the total vote. Each of the ladies were asked to choose a service project or organization to work with from March through May. The service platform accounted for 10% of the total vote. The Talent Competition counted for 30% of the total vote. Attendance and punctuality during rehearsals and events before the Pageant counted for 10% of the total vote. Finally, the evening gown competition, which included an impromptu question, a speech and a gown accounted for 25% of the total vote.

The 2021 Miss Saddle Queen is Lilly Butler, a fifteen year old student at Calaveras High School. Butler wins a $1,000 Scholarship.

