Newsom Hoping To Turn More Buildings Into Housing For Homeless

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a $12-billion plan aimed at helping the estimated 161,000 homeless residents in the state.

It includes using $8.75 billion to convert buildings into 46,000 housing units. It is similar to a strategy initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, referred to as Project Homekey, which transformed old hotels into homeless housing.

Newsom says, “Within a year, Homekey did more to address the homelessness and affordable housing crisis than anything that’s been done in decades and became a national model. Now is the time to double down on these successful efforts.”

Additional funding would also be used to improve housing placement services.

The homeless element is the latest announcement regarding Newsom’s $100-billion “California’s Comeback” plan. As part of it, we earlier reported that Newsom is also proposing that those making under $75,000 receive a $600 stimulus payment.