Newsom Announces Plan For $600 Stimulus Payments

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Californians making under $75,000 would receive a $600 stimulus payment under a proposal unveiled today by Governor Gavin Newsom.

He is calling it the “California Comeback Plan.” The announcement was made as California has a $75-billion budget surplus. $600 would be allocated to Californians making under $75,000 per year, and an extra $500 for families with children. An estimated 80-percent of tax filers would receive the payment. He is also proposing $5.2 billion go toward rental assistance for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. $2-billion would help people pay overdue utility bills. The proposals would need legislative approval.

Governor Newsom is in the midst of a high-profile recall effort.

Former San Diego Mayor, and Republican candidate, Kevin Faulconer put out a statement right after the announcement, arguing, “Californians need permanent, real tax relief, not just one-time stimulus checks. Our state is unaffordable because of Gavin Newsom’s failed leadership, which has forced countless families to flee our state.”

The stimulus checks would cost around $12-billion, and Newsom says many additional details of the overall $100-billion comeback plan will be released over the coming days.