Update: Fire Spotted In Groveland Area

Wards Ferry Road Fire View Photo

Update at 4:50 pm: CAL-Fire has dubbed the vegetation fire that is burning in the Groveland area as the “Wards Fire.”Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of the two acres vegetation fire on Wards Ferry Road near the Highway 120 intersection. The flames were moving at a moderate rate of spread. CAL Fire earlier reported that one structure was threatened. A small crew will be on the scene will remain on scene moving towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours.

Original post at 4:22 pm: Groveland, CA–Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire on Wards Ferry Road In Tuolumne County.

The blaze is near the intersection of Highway 120 in the Groveland area. CAL-Fire details the flames are burning in woodland and timber understory. The fire is 2 acres in size and there is one structure threatened, An update will be provided as more information comes into the newsroom.