Sunny
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire In Burson

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Columbia Helicopter 404

Columbia Helicopter 404

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 3:50 p.m.:  Fire crews along with aircraft have stopped the forward rate of spread of a second fire in Calaveras County not far from the Camp Fire.

It is burning in the 3500 block of South Burson Road behind the Glory Bound Fellowship church, off Highway 12. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is one acre and an outbuilding was on fire. It is unclear whether this fire was sparked by the Campo Fire. A small crew remains on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 3:20 p.m.: Burson, CA —  Fire crews along with aircraft are on the scene of a second fire in Calaveras County not far from the Camp Fire.

It is in the 3500 block of South Burson Road behind the Glory Bound Fellowship church, off Highway 12. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is one to two acres and an outbuilding is on fire. There are no other details regarding the flames’ activity. It is unclear whether this fire was sparked by the Campo Fire. We’ll provide an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert