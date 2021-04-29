Update: Fire In Burson

Columbia Helicopter 404 View Photo

Update at 3:50 p.m.: Fire crews along with aircraft have stopped the forward rate of spread of a second fire in Calaveras County not far from the Camp Fire.

It is burning in the 3500 block of South Burson Road behind the Glory Bound Fellowship church, off Highway 12. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is one acre and an outbuilding was on fire. It is unclear whether this fire was sparked by the Campo Fire. A small crew remains on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 3:20 p.m.: Burson, CA — Fire crews along with aircraft are on the scene of a second fire in Calaveras County not far from the Camp Fire.

It is in the 3500 block of South Burson Road behind the Glory Bound Fellowship church, off Highway 12. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is one to two acres and an outbuilding is on fire. There are no other details regarding the flames’ activity. It is unclear whether this fire was sparked by the Campo Fire. We’ll provide an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.