CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Arnold, CA — CAL Fire will be doing a prescribed burn at its Arnold station on Highway 4.

Throughout Friday crews will be burning a combined eight acres around the property. Smoke will be visible from Highway 4. The goal is to reduce forest fuels ahead of the busy summer fire season. It will run from 10am-5pm, contingent on conditions. There will be three CAL Fire engines, a crew, and other cooperating agencies on the scene.