CA Bill Would Allow Kids To Add Parents To Health Plan

By B.J. Hansen
State Capitol In Sacramento

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers are debating a proposed law that would be the first of its kind in the United States.

A bill passed its first committee hearing test at the capitol that would allow children to add their parents as dependents on health insurance plans.

It is backed by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. He says, “When we were young, our parents were there for us and took care of us. Now we can take care of them when they need it the most.”

It is designed to save families money by limiting the shared out-of-pocket maximum limit.

Some business groups are coming out in opposition arguing that it will increase the cost for everyone’s already high insurance premiums in the state.

