Deceased Named In Murder-Suicide Near Yosemite

Yosemite West, CA – The names of the two people killed in a murder-suicide near Yosemite National Park have been released.

Mariposa Sheriff’s Officials have identified the male victim as 31-year-old Roland Goldberg from Lebanon, Missouri. The suspect is 22-year-old Elisabeth Shauck of Salinas. Their bodies were discovered on Thursday (April 22) in the Yosemite West area or the county. Detectives reported that evidence collected at the scene indicated it was a murder-suicide with Shauck shooting Goldberg multiple times before turning the gun on herself, as detailed here.

In their update, investigators also disclosed that the gun used in the deadly shooting was a Glock model 17 that was registered to Shauck. They added that the couple was in a “long-term dating relationship and at this time it appears the two were on vacation.”

It is unclear if evidence sent to the California Department of Justice Fresno Crime Lab has resulted in any clues as to a motive. The case remains under investigation with detectives noting that they are continuing to collect information and evidence. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Carroll at 209-966-3615.