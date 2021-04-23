Murder Suicide In Mariposa County

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge View Photo

Yosemite West, CA – Two deceased individuals discovered in Mariposa County – an apparent murder-suicide by firearm.

A caller reporting a possible dead person sent Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies racing to the Yosemite West area Thursday (April 22). Once on the scene, the bodies of two adults, a man, and a woman, were found with bullet wounds.

Sheriff’s officials detailed that collected preliminary evidence has led detectives to believe this is a case of murder-suicide. It has been sent to the California Department of Justice Fresno Crime Lab. Investigators added, “At this time, we believe the female shot the male multiple times before taking her own life.”

No additional persons of interest are being sought in connection with the shooting. The names of the victim and suspect are being withheld upon notification of family. The pair are believed to be visitors to the county, according to investigators, who noted that the investigation is still in the very early stages and additional details will be released once it is complete.