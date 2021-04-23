Sunny
74.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Murder Suicide In Mariposa County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite West, CA – Two deceased individuals discovered in Mariposa County – an apparent murder-suicide by firearm.

A caller reporting a possible dead person sent Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies racing to the Yosemite West area Thursday (April 22). Once on the scene, the bodies of two adults, a man, and a woman, were found with bullet wounds.

Sheriff’s officials detailed that collected preliminary evidence has led detectives to believe this is a case of murder-suicide. It has been sent to the California Department of Justice Fresno Crime Lab. Investigators added, “At this time, we believe the female shot the male multiple times before taking her own life.”

No additional persons of interest are being sought in connection with the shooting. The names of the victim and suspect are being withheld upon notification of family. The pair are believed to be visitors to the county, according to investigators, who noted that the investigation is still in the very early stages and additional details will be released once it is complete.

 

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 