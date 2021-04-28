Tuolumne Supervisor Meetings Reopening To Public

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — For the first time in over a year, members of the public will be able to attend upcoming Tuolumne County Supervisor meetings.

The change takes effect Tuesday, May 4.

Capacity will be limited to 50 people. If the number is reached, after a guest speaks, they will be asked to exit to the chambers to allow other guests in. Overflow guests will be allowed to watch the meeting from the fourth-floor lobby or in the County Administrator’s conference room. Everyone inside the building must wear a face covering. Tables have been removed and chairs will be set up with appropriate distancing.

Members of the public will still be allowed to call into the meeting to make comments if they choose not to attend.

Citizens who wish to comment via the phone should be prepared to use the call-in line at (209) 533-6581 to queue for verbal public comment.