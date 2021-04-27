Newsom Recall Election Meets Threshold

Sacramento, CA — 1.6-million signatures have now been certified by state election officials in the recall effort of Governor Gavin Newsom, about 100,000 more than required.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber says, “This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition. A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn.”

The Associated Press reports it is unlikely for that number of signatures to be withdrawn.

The recall election is anticipated to take place in the Fall. Voters will be asked two questions. The first is about whether Governor Newsom should be recalled, and if he is, who should replace him. The last recall election was held in 2003 when Democrat Gray Davis was unseated by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

No leading alternative Democrat has entered the race as the party has been putting its full support behind Newsom. High-profile Republicans in the race include Caitlyn Jenner, Kevin Faulconer and John Cox.

Of the total signatures verified, the Secretary of State’s Office reports that 6,393 came from Tuolumne County and 5,812 from Calaveras County.