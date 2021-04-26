Sunny
Daycare Center Struck By Vehicle

By Nic Peterson
Amador, CA–On April 25th, 2021 at approximately 7:40 pm, CHP Amador officers took a call to a vehicle vs structure collision that took place on State Route 88 near Ranch road. It was discovered that Mokelumne Hill resident Brian Travis Smith had allowed his vehicle, a 2000 Subaru Outback, to cross out of the westbound lane into the eastbound lane and down a dirt embankment. The vehicle collided with an unoccupied daycare center causing some major structural damage. In addition, the driver sustained major injuries as a result of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drugs are considered to be a factor in this collision.

