Work To Begin On Accident-Prone Area Of HWY 140 In Mariposa

Area impacted on HWY 140-49 during Caltrans Mariposa pedestrian Safety Project View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Considered an accident-prone area by Caltrans, work will begin on improving pedestrian safety and traffic conditions from the Highway 140/49 south junction to 12th Street in Mariposa.

The purpose of the Mariposa Pedestrian Safety Projects, according to Caltrans, is “to reduce the number and severity of traffic incidents in this area, which studies determined are greater than the statewide average for similar highways.”

The project is scheduled to get underway sometime in May of this year and will continue into winter. Most of the work will be done overnight, between 10 a.m. and 6 a.m., to lessen the impact on travelers. Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic during those times.

Caltrans details that crews will install pedestrian-activated in-roadway warning lights, textured concrete crosswalks, sidewalk enhancements, historical style overhead lighting at intersections, ADA-compliant ramps with cast iron detectable warning pads, handrails, a raised textured concrete boardwalk within Art Park, among other unique features.

The $5.7 million project was awarded to Ibarra General Engineering Inc. out of Riverside. Motorists are asked to obey all signage and use caution in the cone zones.