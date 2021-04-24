Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snowing on Highway 88 View Photo

A late season storm will bring periods of heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada beginning tonight and continuing into early Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from 11 PM tonight until 11 AM Monday.

The heaviest snow is expected on Sunday with the majority of accumulation for elevations above 4,500 to 5,500 feet. Lighter accumulations are possible down to 3,500 feet on Sunday and Monday mornings.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to twenty two inches.

Travel will be very difficult with slick, snow covered roads, and possible road closures. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, significant travel delays, and chain controls.

Also be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to breezy and gusty winds. The winds will cause blowing and drifting snow, with the possibility of local whiteout conditions.

Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures will be a threat to hikers in the high country.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.