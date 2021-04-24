Focus On Measure V Tax Proposal

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will explain the details of a parcel tax measure that will go before voters in Tuolumne County this summer.

Measure V would create an annual tax of $150 for improved parcels in the county and $75 for unimproved parcels. The revenue would go to local fire departments. Guests will explain the history of the measure, how the special election will work, and the state of local fire revenue.

The show will include Tuolumne County Analyst Liz Peterson, Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista and Tuolumne Fire Authority Spokesperson Mark Ferreira.