Snow in Arnold View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

The late season storm will bring periods of heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada. The heaviest snow is expected on Sunday and travel is not recommended; chain controls and travel delays can be expected.

The snow levels will be mostly between 4,500 and 5,500 feet and then fall down to 3,500 feet by Monday morning.

Total snow accumulations will range between eight inches to two feet, above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow, Significant reductions in visibility are likely with the possibility of local whiteout conditions.

Expect slick, snow covered roads and possible road closures. Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures will be a threat to hikers in the high Sierra.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.