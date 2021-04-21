Sierra Conservation Center Will Serve As Fire Camp Hub

Sierra Conservation Center View Photo

Jamestown, CA —The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation(CDCR) announced they will be closing Susanville correctional center by June 30th, 2022. The prison is made up of four facilities and serves as a hub for incarcerated firefighters who are trained for placement in one of 14 conservation fire camps in Northern CA. These fire camps will now be part of the Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown who will continue to support local, state, and federal agencies when responding to fires, floods, and other disasters. The CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison explains.

“The significant decrease in the state’s incarcerated population over the past year is allowing CDCR to move forward with these prison closures in a thoughtful manner that does not impact public safety, and that focuses on the successful reentry of people into communities once they release from our custody, While these decisions are never easy, they are opening the door for the department to increase efficiencies as California continues to focus on reentry and rehabilitation efforts.”

In addition to closing Susanville, Deuel Vocational Institution is also set to be deactivated by September 30th, 2021. These closures are estimated to save an additional $45 million annually