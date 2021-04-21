Woman Arrested For DUI In Crash Near Big Trees State Park

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Arnold, CA – The CHP has released new details surrounding a two-vehicle crash where the female driver flown from the scene with serious injuries was also arrested for drunk driving.

The crash happened near the entrance of Big Trees State Park in the Arnold area of Calaveras County just after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that 21-year-old Brooke M. Buchanan of Merced was driving a 2006 Honda Civic westbound on Highway 4 at an unknown rate of speed. Heading in the other directions was 61-year-old Thomas M. Sullivan of Dorrington in a 2004 Ford F250 pickup.

For reasons yet to be determined, according to the CHP, Buchanan slowed her vehicle to cross over the centerline directly into the path of the truck, hitting it head-on in the eastbound lane.

Buchannan sustained major injuries and was flown to a Modesto hospital. Her passenger, 21-year-old Dominic M. Appleby of Modesto suffered moderate injuries while the other driver, Sullivan, had minor injuries. They were both taken by ground ambulances to Adventist Health Sonora.

Just before being flown from the scene, Buchanan was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The crash remains under investigation.