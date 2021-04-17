Update: Two Vehicle Crash On HWY 4

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 10:40 a.m.: The CHP now reports that a section of Highway 4 has been shut down to deal with a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan.

One person was reportedly trapped inside one of the vehicles, but the CHP relays they have been extracted from it. An air ambulance is heading to the scene, which is near the entrance to the Calaveras Big Trees State Park in the Arnolda area of Calaveras County. Currently, there is no word on injuries or what caused the wreck, or how many people were involved.

Officers are turning traffic around at the site and ask motorists to avoid the area if possible as there is plenty of activity right now.

Original post at 10:27 a.m.: Arnold, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in the Arnold area of Calaveras County that is slowing traffic.

The CHP reports that a Ford F-250 pickup has collided with a Honda Civic sedan near the entrance to the Calaveras Big Trees State Park. First responders are working to free one person trapped inside one of the vehicles. An air ambulance has been called to the scene.

Additionally, the CHP relays that wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane of the highway with officers directing one-way traffic. They ask motorists can avoid the area if possible as there is plenty of activity in that area right now. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the news center.