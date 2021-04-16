Multi-Vehicle Crash Damages Market

Crash at Burson Market View Photos

Burson, CA — A Modesto man was arrested for DUI following a crash that sent a man to the hospital and damaged a Calaveras County business.

The CHP reports that 34-year-old Gabriel Fernandez of Modesto turned his Nissan Murano from Burson Road onto Highway 12 directly into the path of an oncoming tow truck driven by Sammie Franks of Angels Camp. The tow truck then hit a support structure for the overhang at the Burson Market, causing it to collapse. A Chevrolet pickup truck under the overhang, and a Toyota Tundra in the parking lot, also got caught up in the crash.

The CHP reports that Franks suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, and Fernandez suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center. Fernandez was later released from the hospital and arrested for DUI. The crash occurred at 5:20pm on Thursday.