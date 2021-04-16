State Regulators Put PG&E On Probation

Sacramento, CA — By a unanimous vote yesterday the California Public Utilities Commission put Pacific Gas and Electric on probation status due to wildfire concerns.

It is considered the first step in the process of a possible revocation of the utility’s license to operate. PG&E must submit a plan by next month highlighting the actions it will take to remove trees near energized powerlines.

The commission argues that PG&E has not submitted enough data, or taken all the needed actions, to reduce wildfire risk.

Last month officials relayed that the 56,000 acre deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama counties was caused by the utility’s failure to cut down a leaning tree.

PG&E put out the statement noting that it takes the commission’s decision seriously and has already implemented significant improvements to its Enhanced Vegetation Management Program.