Earth Day Will Mark Return Of Local Recycling

Sonora, CA —Earth Day 2021(April 22nd) will mark the return of normal operations to Cal-Sierra Waste Management recycling collection, handling, and processing. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the landfill was only used for disposal purposes. The change was justified by the widespread impact of COVID-19 and the unique set of issues that quarantine had on local businesses. The length of the lack of recycling services provided went longer than originally anticipated and exasperated by personnel shortages.

Call Sierra does plan to make the transition to normal services earlier than April 22nd, 2021, and will be returning to a separate collection of recycling for transport to a recycling processing facility and the curbside pickups will no longer be combined with garbage for landfill disposal.

Waste Management expresses regret for the negative impact of suspending recycling programs for so long but is hopeful that with a return to normal operations and a renewed commitment to those programs, that the community will join in the spirit of being good stewards of the areas natural beauty.

For questions or concerns with any of CalSierra Waste Management Inc.’s services please call 209-532-1413 or visit calsierra.WM.com. The Tuolumne County Public Works Solid Waste Division can be reached at 209-533-5588 or pw@tuolumnecounty.ca.us.