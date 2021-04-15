Newsom Upset Proposed Fracking Ban Defeated

Governor Newsom Gives Update On Vaccine Distribution View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A bill that would have banned hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, fell one vote short in the Senate Natural Resources Committee this week.

The committee action effectively kills the bill, SB 467, this legislative session. Four Democrats abstained from voting.

Governor Gavin Newsom says it is an issue he will continue to pursue.

“It shows you how challenging it is, even in a Democratically dominated legislature, in order to advance that cause. But we’re creative, we’re resourceful, and you’ll be hearing a lot more on this topic very shortly.”

The bill would have banned new hydraulic fracturing permits starting next year and would have prohibited it entirely by 2027. It was opposed by trade unions and members of the oil and gas industry who argued that it would force California to rely on oil from other states and countries. Banning fracking is among the environmental initiatives Newsom is proposing for the state.