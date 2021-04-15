Tuolumne County Schools Attendance Program Recognized Statewide

Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office has received a distinguished honor from California Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond.

It is one of only 20 in the state recognized as a 2021 “Model School Attendance Review Board Winner.”

A School Attendance Review Board, better known by the acronym SARB, helps ensure that students are attending classes and having educational needs met, regardless of life challenges.

Thurmond says, “These 19 school districts, and one county office of education, created exemplary plans and worked hard to follow through on them to help students stay engaged in their education—all during the unprecedented closure of our schools due to a global pandemic.”

Tuolumne was the single county office of education referenced by Thurmond.

“Many of the supports and services provided by the SARB program have been invaluable to families during these trying times,” says Rob Egger, local SARB Program Director with the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office. “Our goal is to remove barriers and provide access to education for students who are struggling with school attendance issues.”

Superintendent Cathy Parker says her office is honored by the recognition, adding, “Our SARB team is made of dedicated people who truly make a difference in the lives of students.”

Multiple community agencies and partners help the SARB program locally. They include the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA), Friday Night Live (ATCAA), Center for Non-Violent Community (CNVC), Infant/Child Enrichment Services (ICES), Tuolumne County Resiliency Coalition, Me-Wuk Tribal Domestic Violence, Me-Wuk Indian Health Center Tribal Social Worker, Tuolumne County Department of Social Services, Tuolumne County California Highway Patrol, Tuolumne County Social Services, Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office, Tuolumne County Behavioral Health, Tuolumne County Juvenile Probation, Tuolumne County Public Health, and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department. TCSOS representatives TCSOS Mental Health Clinicians, the Alternative Education and Gold Ridge Education Center Coordinator, the Foster & Homeless Youth Liaison, TCSOS Nurse, and Director of Special Education.