California Opens Up COVID-19 Vaccine To All Eligible Ages

Sacramento, CA — Effective today, all Californians 16 and older are able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The age requirement was already dropped to that level at several recent clinics in Tuolumne County due to excess supply for the 50 and older age group.

The state’s online hub, myTurn, started accepting appointments for those 16 and over late last night. The state estimates there are just under 19-million people in California between the ages of 16-49. The state receives around two million doses each week so it will take some time to disperse it to everyone who wants it.

Of note, the state has hit the pause button regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so those who receive a vaccination in the near term will get either Moderna or Pfizer. Both require two doses.

The federal government has not yet approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16 years of age.